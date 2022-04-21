Dizo Watch S
Realme’s TechLife brand, Dizo launched Dizo Watch S this week. It comes with a rectangular design and curved edges. The smartwatch also comes with features such as over 150 watch faces and over 110 sports modes. It is selling at an introductory price of Rs 1,999. The first sale will happen on April 26.
Colorfit Pulse
Colorfit Pulse gets a 1.4-inch full touch display and it also gets other health tracking features such as a SpO2 monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor as well as 8 sports modes. You will also be able to use customizable & cloud-based watch faces. The company promises a battery life of 10 days. The watch is priced at Rs 1,999.