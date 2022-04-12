1 / 5

Redmi Watch 2 Lite

Redmi Watch 2 Lite features a 1.55-inch TFT touch display with 320×360 pixels resolution. It can work with smartphones running Android 6.0 and above and iOS 10.0 and above. Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes with a heart-rate monitor, in-built GPS-based location tracking, and more. It also comes with 100 watch faces, 100 workout modes and17 professional modes. The company also claims that the device promises up to 10 days of battery backup on a single charge. Currently, the smartwatch is available at Rs 4,999.