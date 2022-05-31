1 / 5

Boat Watch Primia

Launched at Rs 4,499, The Boat Watch Primia has a 1.3-inch round display with a 454 x 454 pixels resolution. It comes with Bluetooth calling functionality. It is an AMOLED panel that’s covered with a metallic frame. It comes with several health features like a stress monitor, heart rate monitor, and sleep tracker; it also has a SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood oxygen levels. The smartwatch offers up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge and boasts IP67 water-resistant rating.