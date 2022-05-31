Boat Watch Primia
Launched at Rs 4,499, The Boat Watch Primia has a 1.3-inch round display with a 454 x 454 pixels resolution. It comes with Bluetooth calling functionality. It is an AMOLED panel that’s covered with a metallic frame. It comes with several health features like a stress monitor, heart rate monitor, and sleep tracker; it also has a SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood oxygen levels. The smartwatch offers up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge and boasts IP67 water-resistant rating.
Fire Boltt Talk 2
Fire-Boltt Talk 2 is recently launched in India at Rs 2,499. It comes with a built-in mic and speaker for calling. The smartwatch features a a 1.28-inch circular display with 240 x 240-pixel resolution. In terms of features, you will get SpO2 monitor, a 24/7 heart rate monitor, meditative breathing, and more. Additionally, the smartwatch also comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.