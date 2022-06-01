Garmin Fenix 7
Garmin Fenix 7 series is one of the best smartwatches for runners. It comes with several fitness-related features including Real-Time Stamina, Up Ahead and more. With Garmin Connect, users can even create route, mark waypoints, check pre-set check points, medical stations, and more on the route. The company claims that it can offer up to 24 days of battery life under UltraTrac Mode, up to 122 hours in GPS mode with solar-charged, and up to 37 days in smartwatch mode. It comes with built-in GPS as well.
Apple watch series 7
Apple Watch Series 7 runs on an S7 processor. As for fitness features, the next-gen Apple Watch Series come with 'Time to Run’ feature and Audio Meditations which are added to the ‘Time to Walk’ feature on Fitness+. The tech giant has rebranded the Breathe app as Mindfulness, which now includes a Pause to Relax mode with calming animations and the addition of a Mindful Minutes summary. The Watch Series 7 now also gets a better battery backup and built-in GPS. The wearables run WatchOS 8, and are said to offer better health monitoring.