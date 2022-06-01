1 / 5

Garmin Fenix 7

Garmin Fenix 7 series is one of the best smartwatches for runners. It comes with several fitness-related features including Real-Time Stamina, Up Ahead and more. With Garmin Connect, users can even create route, mark waypoints, check pre-set check points, medical stations, and more on the route. The company claims that it can offer up to 24 days of battery life under UltraTrac Mode, up to 122 hours in GPS mode with solar-charged, and up to 37 days in smartwatch mode. It comes with built-in GPS as well.