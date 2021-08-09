BoAt Storm
boAt Storm is currently available at Rs 2,799 on Flipkart. It sports a 1.3-inch curved display with support for cloud based watch faces. The watch comes with a real-time blood oxygen level monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, guided breathing and menstruation tracker. The smartwatch comes with a metal enclosure and features 5ATM water resistance. It comes with a daily activity tracker, 9 sports modes, notification alerts and has a battery run time of up to 10 days.
Realme Watch 2 Pro
Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at Rs 4,999. It sports a 1.75-inch HD display and comes with features like SpO2 tracker, heart rate tracker, 90 sport modes and more. The watch also features dual satellite low power GPS supporting GLONASS and GPS. The company claims that the device comes with a battery life of up to 14 days.