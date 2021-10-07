1 / 5

Vivo X60

Vivo X60, and Vivo X60 Pro ship with Snapdragon 870 mobile platform. Both devices offer FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla model gets 8GB RAM, while the Pro variant offers up to 12GB of RAM. The phones run Funtouch OS-based Android 12. Vivo X60 packs a 4300mAh battery while the X60 Pro gets a smaller 4200mAh battery with both supporting 33W fast charge solution.