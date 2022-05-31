Mizi Nylon Solo Loop
Starting with the cheapest alternative on this list, the Mizi Nylon Solo loop. The Mizi Nylon solo loop comes with an adjustable buckle and has five different funky color options. As the name suggests, it's made up of soft nylon material and is available for 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watch dials. It is priced at Rs. 399.
Sounce Braided Solo Loop
Another Solo loop alternative for the Apple Watch is the braided solo loop by Sounce. The solo loop supports all Apple Watch models from 1 to 7 and has a buckle to adjust the size. It is made from 100% recycled material and is skin-friendly. It comes in standard Black and Blue color options and is priced at Rs. 499.