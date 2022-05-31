1 / 5

Mizi Nylon Solo Loop

Starting with the cheapest alternative on this list, the Mizi Nylon Solo loop. The Mizi Nylon solo loop comes with an adjustable buckle and has five different funky color options. As the name suggests, it's made up of soft nylon material and is available for 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watch dials. It is priced at Rs. 399.