Love stock Android? Here are our top picks for the best phones at different prices

Motorola Razr 5G
At Rs 1,24,999, the Razr 5G is the only folding phone running a clean version of Android. Despite having two displays, Motorola keeps the interface near-stock and ensures an effortless Android experience, despite using a midrange Snapdragon 765G chip.
Motorola Edge Plus
At Rs 64,999, the Edge Plus is one of the fanciest conventional slab phone, complete with waterfall edges. The stock Android experience is complimented by some Motorola additions, a powerful Snapdragon 865 chip, 5000mAh battery, and a 108-megapixel main rear camera.
