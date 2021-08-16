Asus Chromebook C423NA BV0523
Asus Chromebook C423NA-BV0523 is priced at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart. It sports a 14-inch HD Anti-Glare display with 200 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by a dual core Intel Celeron processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
Avita Cosmos 2 in 1 NS12T5IN025P
Avita Cosmos 2 in 1 NS12T5IN025P is priced at Rs 17,990 and is currently available on Flipkart. It sports an 11.6-inch full HD IPS LCD touch display and is powered by a dual core Intel Celeron processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The company claims that the laptop comes with a 6 hour battery life.