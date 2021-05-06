Radiation City
Abandoned after the Chernobyl disaster in the 1980s, you are required to survive from zombies by finding shelter, smash the undead be it with a shovel, or keep 'thirst at bay with a contaminated canteen.' The graphics are appealing, and the ambient sound is pitch-perfect that gives a good survival shooter experience.
This War of Mine
This War of Mine is another great survival game created by Polish developer 11 bit studios. It's a serious survival game that comes with dark heavy lines and sad comic art. Play as a group of civilians who are trying to survive a war situation through scribbled background. Avoid enemies, collect items and keep your folks alive, this game is best suited for those who prefer a bit of a twist than the usual survival games.