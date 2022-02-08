From e-reader to gaming controller, gifts that can be the best companions for singles this V day

Mobile Gaming Controller
If your friend is a gaming freak and has ended up loving games more than humans then you can gift a mobile game controller that comes for a price well under Rs 2,500. Most of these controllers with Instant Play Support are compatible with both Android and iOS platforms. A few gadgets even support PC, laptops and come with a button mapping feature.
E Reader
For a friend who is always into canceling plans and rather prefers escaping into the ultimate relaxation zone, you can gift a Kindle. The e-reader's non-glare screen can let them gorge on their favorite book late at night. Besides, it doesn't beep any notification, so your friend can wholly concentrate on their next mystery novel.