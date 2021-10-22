Mi 11X Pro
The Mi 11X Pro is available at Rs 36,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 41,999 for 8GB+256GB. It comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, Mi 11X Pro with MIUI 12 on top of Android 11, and a triple camera including a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera. The smartphone sports a 4520mAh battery and has a 33W charger in the box.
IQOO 7
iQOO 7 is priced at Rs 29,990 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 31,990 for 8GB+256GB. The smartphone comes with a 6.62-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, OriginOS for iQoo is based on Android 11 and packs 128GB of inbuilt storage, and a triple camera setup. The camera includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16-megapixel front camera. It is powered by a 4400mAh battery.