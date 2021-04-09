1 / 5

Realme Buds Air 2 at Rs 3299

Realme Buds Air 2, the latest budget TWS offering from Realme brings along ANC, bass-heavy sound for music lovers. It features a custom R2 chip which is said to enhance battery performance. The Realme buds sport a 10mm Diamond-class Bass boost driver and have a low-latency mode as well. The earbuds are rated to deliver 17 hours of total playback, and 120 minutes playback with 10 minutes charging with the case.