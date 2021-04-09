Realme Buds Air 2 at Rs 3299
Realme Buds Air 2, the latest budget TWS offering from Realme brings along ANC, bass-heavy sound for music lovers. It features a custom R2 chip which is said to enhance battery performance. The Realme buds sport a 10mm Diamond-class Bass boost driver and have a low-latency mode as well. The earbuds are rated to deliver 17 hours of total playback, and 120 minutes playback with 10 minutes charging with the case.
Skullcandy Sesh Evo at Rs 4499
Skullcandy Sesh Evo, the affordable TWS earbuds from the audio brand offer punchy sound with crisp highs. It has 6mm drivers that deliver a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz. The earbuds are IP55 rated water and dust-resistant. It supports voice assistant and includes three EQ modes- Movie, Music, or Podcast.