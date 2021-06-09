OnePlus Buds Z
OnePlus Buds Z are a good pair of earbuds for those looking for affordable true wireless earphones with decent features. The earbuds have 10mm, dynamic drivers, with bass boost, Dirac Audio Tuner, Dolby Atmos. The pair is IP55 rated water and splash resistant and promises up to four hours of playback time on a single charge. You can grab the OnePlus Buds Z for a price of Rs 2,999.
Jabra Elite 65t
Jabra offers some of the finest earbuds, however, they tag a hefty price as well. But thankfully, the Jabra Elite 65t is now available at half the original price. The good part of these earbuds is their noise isolation feature which you can adjust. The Jabra Elite 65t support Alexa voice assistant and you can customise the equaliser via the in-house Jabra Sound+ companion app. It is currently available for a price of Rs 4,999.