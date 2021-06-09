2 / 5

Jabra Elite 65t

Jabra offers some of the finest earbuds, however, they tag a hefty price as well. But thankfully, the Jabra Elite 65t is now available at half the original price. The good part of these earbuds is their noise isolation feature which you can adjust. The Jabra Elite 65t support Alexa voice assistant and you can customise the equaliser via the in-house Jabra Sound+ companion app. It is currently available for a price of Rs 4,999.