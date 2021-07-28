Best TWS earbuds you can buy under Rs 5,000: Jabra Elite 65t, Realme Buds Air Pro and more

Top 5 truly wireless earphones
With a lot of us currently working from home, we have been sitting in on a lot of meetings and while working have been listening to music. While some of us already have a good pair of truly wireless earphones, others have been using the device speakers and their old earphones to do so. With ongoing discounts and offers, this seems like the perfect time to purchase a new pair of truly wireless earphones. Here we will be taking a look at the best available TWS earphones in the Indian market under Rs 5,000.
Crossbeats Enigma
Crossbeats Enigma are priced at Rs 4,999 and are currently available via the company's official website. They come with three different noise-cancelling modes and feature 13mm Ti-Alloy drivers. They sport a 2,000mAh battery in total, which the company claims can provide users with a playtime of up to 3 days, and support USB Type-C and wireless charging. They also come with a low-latency mode for gaming and an IPX4 dust and water resistance rating.