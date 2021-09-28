Best TWS earphones under Rs 2,000 available in India: Realme Buds Q2, boAt Airdopes 281 Pro and more

2 / 5

Realme Buds Q2

Realme Buds Q2 are one of the most affordable TWS earbuds that come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). They are currently available at Rs 1,999 on Amazon in Black and Grey colour options. They feature 10mm Bass Boost drivers along with a large liquid crystal polymer diaphragm along with a Bass Boost+ algorithm. It also comes with a 88mm Super Low Latency Gaming mode and Dual Channel Transmission.