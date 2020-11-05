1 / 5

Realme 7 4

The Realme 7 starts at Rs 14,999 and with its MediTek Helio G95 chipset, it is one of the fastest phones for its price. You can play games such as Call of Duty Mobile and Asphalt 9 on medium graphics with high frame rates. The 90Hz display makes for smoother visuals while the 5000mAh battery makes charging trips less frequent.