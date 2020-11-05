Realme 7 4
The Realme 7 starts at Rs 14,999 and with its MediTek Helio G95 chipset, it is one of the fastest phones for its price. You can play games such as Call of Duty Mobile and Asphalt 9 on medium graphics with high frame rates. The 90Hz display makes for smoother visuals while the 5000mAh battery makes charging trips less frequent.
Poco X3
The Poco X3 is the only phone in its class to offer a 120Hz refresh rate display and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Paired with the newer Snapdragon 732G, the Poco X3 promises good gaming performance for the most demanding games on Android. The 6000mAh battery ensures longer playing time and a dual stereo speaker setup makes for a better audio experience. The Poco X3 starts from Rs 16,999.
You Might be Interested
14999
16999
17499