PUBG New State
PUBG New State, the futuristic version of the popular title PUBG Mobile will be released on iOS, and Android on November 11. The game brings to the table tons of unique aspects including the Trunk feature, drones, new Station and Troi map, etc. The new BR game will get the popular Erangel map and get Deathmatch mode. In addition, there are visual improvements and more modern warfare.
Total War Battles Warhammer
This RTS game comes from one of the biggest franchises in the genre- Total War. Much like the PC version, it is based in the Warhammer universe. The mobile version is designed by NetEase, which means the game will be better optimised for the smaller screen. A tentative release date isn't available as of now but a closed beta is expected to come soon.