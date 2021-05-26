Best Video Editing Tool of 2021 available on Social Media Platforms to make short video: Check How to use them

Youtube Shorts
YouTube Shorts, the short-form video service from YouTube allows creators to shoot a 60-second clip or string multiple clips together, add music from the library or even add their own audio. One can also use audio from other Shorts and make a remix. YouTube Shorts is available in beta for US and Indian users.
Snapchat Story Studio app
Snapchat's Story Studio video editing app will let creators trim shots with frame precise editing. The iOS-exclusive app will allow creators to add sounds, stickers, AR lens filters and share the videos directly to Snapchat.