Best video games of 2021: Far Cry 6, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Resident Evil Village and much more

Far Cry 6
Far Cry series just like the GTA series is a legacy game series that most people feel obliged to play. Far Cry 6 just like all the other games in the series has a great storyline and is exhilarating to play. Some might even call it the best the series has been in quite some time. I will not talk much about this game as I would not want to spoil it for you and want you to face the action first-hand.
Halo Infinite
Halo Infinite was just released in the nick of time before the year concludes and instantly has become one of the most popular games across the globe. The game continues the saga of Master Chief even after 20 years. While most players will be able to connect to the solo campaign, the grand scale of the game breathes in new life to it. The campaign along with the free-to-play online multiplayer provides players with a game that it fun to play for hours and hours.