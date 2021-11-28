Top 5 video games releasing in December 2021: Halo Infinite, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, more

Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes
Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes is one of the most awaited cricket video games set to release this year. The game will finally release on December 2. The game will be made available for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.
Halo Infinite
After multiple delays, Halo Infinite will finally release on December 8. The game will be made available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Xbox Studios is currently running the public beta test for the game's multiplayer mode.