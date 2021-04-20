Top waterproof phones you can use near a pool: iPhone 12, Samsung S21 series and more

IPhone 12 series
The latest iPhone lineup, much like previous ones, comes with IP68 water and dust resistance that can let you submerge the phone for 30 minutes in up to 6 meters of water. It comes with an A14 Bionic chip, new flat edges, and more. The base iPhone 12 starts at Rs 69990.
Samsung Galaxy S21 series
The latest phones in the Galaxy S21 series, the S21, S21 Plus, and the S21 Ultra, all come with IP68 water resistance. The phones also support up to 108-megapixel rear cameras, 8K videos, 100x Space Zoom, and more features. The base Galaxy S21 phone starts at Rs 69999.
