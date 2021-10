Flipkart and Amazon are currently running their festive sales, during which they are offering massive discounts on a huge portfolio of products. One of the best deals is currently present in the true wireless stereo (TWS) category, due to which it is a good time to purchase a pair of TWS earphones. However, the category is filled with a lot of products, which makes finding the perfect unit a difficult task. To make your work easy, we have gone ahead and curated a list of the top five truly wireless earphones you can get under Rs 3,000 in India.