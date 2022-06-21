Yoga for Beginners
If you are getting started with Yoga and your goal is to stay fit, this could be the app you might want to try. The 'Yoga for Beginners' app by Leap Fitness offers video guidance. It has different Yoga plans showing how many calories you could burn. It has different routines for every week so that things don't get monotonous. The app is for all age groups from kids to adults and is free to download.
Asana Rebel
Asana Rebel could be the perfect app for you if you are looking to get in shape while doing Yoga exercises. It has Yoga practices from deep breathing to Vinyasa and much more. The app offers more than just Yoga and has a collection of exercises and sets for core body areas. The app is free to download on Playstore and has over 5 million downloads.