Yoga for Beginners

If you are getting started with Yoga and your goal is to stay fit, this could be the app you might want to try. The 'Yoga for Beginners' app by Leap Fitness offers video guidance. It has different Yoga plans showing how many calories you could burn. It has different routines for every week so that things don't get monotonous. The app is for all age groups from kids to adults and is free to download.