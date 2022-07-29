BGMI Banned
BGMI was quietly removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store on Thursday evening. The Indian govt has cited security concerns for removing the game. The BGMI ban has taken the gamer community, especially eSports, by surprise. BGMI was one of the most downloaded Battle Royale games ever. It had completed one year in India earlier this month. Speculation is rife that the ban could be caused by the incident that happened earlier this year where a teenage boy allegedly killed his mother for not letting him play BGMI.
New State Mobile
New State Mobile is another game from Krafton Inc which is built in a different era. The game has a more futuristic appeal with different maps, weapons, vehicles and more. In comparison to BGMI, the graphics have been polished slightly more. BGMI players will feel right at home with the New State Mobile. You can opt for lower graphics to enhance the overall experience if playing on an entry-level device.