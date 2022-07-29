1 / 5

BGMI Banned

BGMI was quietly removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store on Thursday evening. The Indian govt has cited security concerns for removing the game. The BGMI ban has taken the gamer community, especially eSports, by surprise. BGMI was one of the most downloaded Battle Royale games ever. It had completed one year in India earlier this month. Speculation is rife that the ban could be caused by the incident that happened earlier this year where a teenage boy allegedly killed his mother for not letting him play BGMI.