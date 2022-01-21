Biggest acquisitions made in the gaming industry: Microsoft-Activision Blizzard, Tencent-Supercell, and more

1 / 5

Microsoft s Activision Blizzard acquisition

Microsoft recently made the most expensive deal with Activision Blizzard, the publisher behind Call of Duty and Candy Crush. The deal for $68.7 billion is the largest gaming acquisition in history. While Microsoft plans to expand the gaming titles under its Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass following this deal, gamers can get the flavour of 'as many Activision Blizzard' games as it can within two subscription services. Besides adding titles to Xbox Game Pass, the company seems to expand its horizon in the controversial metaverse platform. “Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft said.