Sony WI C200 Wireless In ear Headphones
Sony WI-C200 Wireless in-ear headphones offers up to 15 hours of battery life in a single charge. As per the company, only 10 mins of charge can offer 60 mins of playback. They also come with an in-built mic for hands free calling with HD voice. The earbuds come with 9mm driver.
Crossbeat Wave earphones
Priced at Rs 1,699, Crossbeat Wave earphones come with an ear hook design. They support quick charging technology and fully charges the earphones in just 60 minutes. The earphones come with up to 8 hours of battery life. They come with IPX7 rating and supports Bluetooth 4.2.