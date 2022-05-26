1/10
BMW i4 Launched
BMW i4 is the newest electric vehicle in India. The car is based on BMW’s popular BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. However, the vehicle has its own design elements that define it as an EV. We took a close look at BMW i4 at the launch event and here are some shots we’d like to share.
BMW i4 Price
The BMW i4 is the third electric vehicle launched by the German brand since late last year. The other two being the Mini Cooper SE and the BMW iX. The BMW i4 xDrive40 has been priced at Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom).