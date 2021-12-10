BMW iX Front
The BMW iX comes with some unique elements that could make it instantly recognizable. There is no grill but the German brand has managed to add a mesh like design that mimics the kidney-design on other BMWs. This mesh like part also masks the sensors and also conceals a camera.
BMW iX Side
The car can do a 0 to 100 dash in 6.1 seconds which will make it one of the fastest SUVs in the country. The new BMW iX xDrive40 produces 326 hp of maximum power and can generate a maximum torque of 630Nm.