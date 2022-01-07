CES 2022
The BMW iX Flow was showcased at the CES 2022, an event that has lately also become the hub for EV manufacturers to show off their latest and greatest. The BMW Group also showed the new iX Flow which is essentially an iX with a very interesting feature. The car can change colours with a touch of a button.
Real Colours
These colours are not like some reflective paint that changes hues from different angles. The colours change completely without any hint of the previous shade. It can easily go from brilliant white to almost jet black.