Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung has launched new variant of the Galaxy A12 smartphone in India this week. This version of the Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by Exynos 850 SoC while the original version of the A12 comes with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The new smartphone comes in two variants consisting of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 13,999 and 6GB + 128GB storage at Rs 16,499. Some of the key specifications of the Galaxy A12 smartphone include 6.5-inch HD+ display, 48-megapixel quad rear camera system, a 5000mAh battery, 15W fast charging support, an 8-megapixel front camera, among others.