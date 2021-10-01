Flipkart Big Billion Days sale
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins for everyone on October 3. For Flipkart Plus members, the discount offers will be available starting midnight of October 2. During the sale, the e-commerce giant will offer massive discount on smartphones across brands including Redmi, Realme, Samsung, Motorola, among others. Let’s take a look at deals on a few budget Redmi phones.
Redmi 9 Power discount
Launched earlier this year, the Redmi 9 Power will be available for purchase at a price starting at Rs 10,499 for the base mode. Additionally, the e-commerce giant will offer 10 percent instant discount on shopping with Axis and ICICI Bank card. Both 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will be available at a discounted price tag. Some of the key specs of the Redmi phone include 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a 6000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 processor, and more.
You Might be Interested
11999