Hyundai Tuscon 2022
Hyundai Tucson 2022 was revealed last month and it will finally be launched in India this month. The car will be launched on August 4. It will be a stark departure from the existing model and the price range is expected to begin from Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new Hyundai Tucson is offered with two powertrains. It is either powered by a new Nu 2.0 Petrol Engine with a 6-Speed automatic transmission or a new R 2.0 Diesel engine with an 8-Speed automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV400 EV
Buyers looking to buy a Mahindra EV can look forward to the launch of the Mahindra XUV400 EV. The car is expected to be revealed in August. This will be direct competition to the Tata Nexon EV. The Mahindra XUV400 is expected to be longer than the standard XUV300 which is a sub-4m vehicle. The XUV400 EV is expected to get a length of 4.2 meters. This will give it more boot space, compared to the shorter sibling.