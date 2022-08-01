2 / 5

Mahindra XUV400 EV

Buyers looking to buy a Mahindra EV can look forward to the launch of the Mahindra XUV400 EV. The car is expected to be revealed in August. This will be direct competition to the Tata Nexon EV. The Mahindra XUV400 is expected to be longer than the standard XUV300 which is a sub-4m vehicle. The XUV400 EV is expected to get a length of 4.2 meters. This will give it more boot space, compared to the shorter sibling.