CES 2020: 10 exciting products launched at the first tech expo of the decade

Samsung Ballie AI assistant

Samsung Ballie is the company’s robotic mini AI assistant that comes in the shape of a ball. One of the highlights of the brand’s events at CES 2020, the AI-powered ball can do impressive things. To name a few, it can capture your pet’s funniest moments, follow you around the house to help run your smart home, and even control other IoT devices like robotic vacuum cleaners.