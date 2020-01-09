CES 2020: 10 exciting products launched at the first tech expo of the decade

Samsung Sero rotating TV
If you thought Samsung was content with showing off one unreal television display, you’re wrong. Meet the Samsung Sero, an automatically self-rotating TV that will turn to landscape or portrait depending on the content being played on your paired device. Further, the stand also houses the speakers for the whole thing. So you don’t have your sound moving around with the display.
Samsung Ballie AI assistant
Samsung Ballie is the company’s robotic mini AI assistant that comes in the shape of a ball. One of the highlights of the brand’s events at CES 2020, the AI-powered ball can do impressive things. To name a few, it can capture your pet’s funniest moments, follow you around the house to help run your smart home, and even control other IoT devices like robotic vacuum cleaners.