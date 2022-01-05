1 / 8

BMW iX M60

BMW showcased its iX M60 model at the CES event this year. It is a range-topping variant of its flagship EV. BMW has claimed that the electric car has the capability to accelerate from 0 to 100km per hour in just 3.8 seconds. It also claims that the car can steadily keep on delivering power until it reaches the top speed of 250km per hour, which is 50km per hour faster compared to the iX xDrive50.