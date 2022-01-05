BMW iX M60
BMW showcased its iX M60 model at the CES event this year. It is a range-topping variant of its flagship EV. BMW has claimed that the electric car has the capability to accelerate from 0 to 100km per hour in just 3.8 seconds. It also claims that the car can steadily keep on delivering power until it reaches the top speed of 250km per hour, which is 50km per hour faster compared to the iX xDrive50.
AMD Ryzen 6000 processor
AMD announced Ryzen 6000 processors at CES 2022. These chips are the first OEMs to integrate Microsoft’s new Pluton security processor along with their CPUs. “Ryzen 6000 series will be the first PC processors that integrate the Microsoft Pluton security processor,” said AMD CEO Lisa Su during the company’s CES 2022 keynote. “Our co-development work with Microsoft eliminates entire attack vectors on notebooks, better protecting critical data like system credentials, user identities, encryption keys, and personal information,” she added.