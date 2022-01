The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 wrapped up in Las Vegas today. The annual trade fair that was earlier scheduled to take place between January 5 and January 8 this year was cut a day short after a host of major companies including Microsoft, Intel, Amazon, GM, Meta, Twitter, Google, Waymo, Pinterest and Lenovo among others cancelled their in-person presence owing to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the US. This absence was not just noticed in terms of the number of companies that went missing from the Las Vegas Convention Centre but also in terms of the crowds.

Shweta Ganjoo



Last updated on: January 7, 2022 7:43 PM IST