Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed
Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed: Sleep Number showcases its smart beds at CES every year. This year, the company has added a bunch of new sensors that aim to give users a more personalised sleeping experience. It comes with a noise-reduction technology that masks in-bed and environmental noise. It also features support for ambient lightning that is tuned to a user’s circadian rhythm. Additionally, users can adjust the colour and intensity of lights on either side of the bed. They can also rotate it to provide optimal lighting. It also tracks a sleeper’s general wellness, which includes sleep health behaviours and chronic sleep barriers. Over time, the smart bed’s machine learning and artificial intelligence can identify out-of-norm events and alert the sleeper to pattern changes. The company said that in the future, the 360 smart bed will be able to detect illness and alert a sleeper to potential health conditions including insomnia, sleep apnea or cardiac events. It will go on sale in 2023. (Image: Business Wire)
Moen Smart Water Faucet
Moen Smart Water Faucet: Moen has unveiled a smart water faucet that enables users to control the water flow and the temperature using hand gestures. It features support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and users can also ask the faucet to dispense precise temperature and amount of water. For instance, they can ask it to dispense one tablespoon of water at 100 degrees. Water flow and temperature can also be controlled using an accompanying app. It is available in Black, Silver, Steel Grey and Golden colour variants at a price of $675. It will go on sale in April 2022. (Image: Moen)