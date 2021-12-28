2 / 5

IPetweaR

Developed by the Industrial Technology Research Institute, iPetweaR is claimed to be the world’s first smart wearable for pets to use “contactless micro-physiological radar sensing technology” to monitor the health of your furry friends. It can track the pet’s health data such as heart rate, respiration, and activity. As per the company, it can alert the owner in events of abnormalities via a mobile app. The gadget can be used indoors and outdoors. It can be used to track the location of the pet incase they go missing.