Movano Fitness Ring
Aimed at women, the Movano Fitness ring can track heart rate, sleep, steps, calories, blood oxygen and breathing of the user. According to the company, the ring will analyse how your metrics relate to each other and “take a more proactive approach to mitigating the risks of chronic disease.” Movano might first hold a beta release of its device in the second half of 2022. The company is planning to get an FDA approval for tracking vital signs like heart rate, blood oxygen and respiration.
IPetweaR
Developed by the Industrial Technology Research Institute, iPetweaR is claimed to be the world’s first smart wearable for pets to use “contactless micro-physiological radar sensing technology” to monitor the health of your furry friends. It can track the pet’s health data such as heart rate, respiration, and activity. As per the company, it can alert the owner in events of abnormalities via a mobile app. The gadget can be used indoors and outdoors. It can be used to track the location of the pet incase they go missing.