Abode Wireless Video Doorbell
Priced at $79.99, Abode unveiled a wireless video doorbell at CES 2022. This doorbell will allow users to get a real-time view of their front porch any time of day or nigh, from anywhere. This doorbell comes with a push-button chime, high quality video and 2-way voice capabilities.
Moen Smart Faucet
Moen Smart Faucet, unveiled at CES 2022, comes with Motion Control features new touchless technology that allows the user to control temperature and water flow by using simple hand motions. Users will be able to switch between hot, warm and cold water with a simple swipe of the hand over the sensor.