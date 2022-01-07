1 / 4

Noveto N1 Invisible Headphones

Sounds like an invisible cloak, these headphones don't work like the traditional ones. Designed in the shape of a mini soundbar, the device emits audio (ultrasound waves) directly to ears that will be audible to you but not for others around it. The wireless product can be paired with any device via Bluetooth. While the product had been there since last year, the company seems to have decided to make it available to consumers now.