1 / 5

Poco M3 Pro

Poco M3 Pro 5G is one of the cheapest smartphones available in India currently. Launched earlier this year, the phone comes packed with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 90Hz display, 18W fast charging support, 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, dual SIM slots and more. The phone currently starts at a price of Rs 14,499 for the base 64GB storage version.