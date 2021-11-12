Poco M3 Pro
Poco M3 Pro 5G is one of the cheapest smartphones available in India currently. Launched earlier this year, the phone comes packed with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 90Hz display, 18W fast charging support, 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, dual SIM slots and more. The phone currently starts at a price of Rs 14,499 for the base 64GB storage version.
Realme 8s
Realme 8s is also one of the cheapest smartphones available in India. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM model. Some of the key specifications of the Realme 8s include – a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, a 5000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, a 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charging support and more.