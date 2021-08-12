Redmi Note 10T
Redmi Note 10T is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones available in India right now. The Redmi Note 10T comes in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. In terms of pricing, the Redmi Note 10T is available at a price of Rs 14,499 for the base model and Rs 16,499 for the top-end 128GB storage model. Some of the key specifications of the smartphone include: 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, an 8-megapixel front camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, 6.5-inch FHD+ display, and more.
Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G is among the best and cheapest 5G smartphones available in the country right now. The smartphone comes in two variants including 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 13,999 and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at a price of Rs 15,999. Some of the key specifications of the Poco M3 Pro 5G include: up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, an 8-megapixel front sensor, and more.
