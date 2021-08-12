1 / 5

Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 10T is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones available in India right now. The Redmi Note 10T comes in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. In terms of pricing, the Redmi Note 10T is available at a price of Rs 14,499 for the base model and Rs 16,499 for the top-end 128GB storage model. Some of the key specifications of the smartphone include: 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, an 8-megapixel front camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, 6.5-inch FHD+ display, and more.