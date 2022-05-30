Kia Carens
Kia unveiled the Kia Carens earlier this year and the South Korean car maker took everyone by surprise when the pricing of the SUV/MPV was revealed. Kia Carens is one of the few cars that has a seven-seater configuration price under Rs 10 lakh. The car starts at Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo also made a splash in the SUV segment by announcing the Bolero Neo under the Rs 10 lakh price bracket. The Bolero Neo comes with a seven-seater configuration, which is applaudable in its price range. However, the two additional seats are placed on the sides which make them a safety concern. The Bolero Neo starts at a price of Rs 9.29 lakh.