Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo also made a splash in the SUV segment by announcing the Bolero Neo under the Rs 10 lakh price bracket. The Bolero Neo comes with a seven-seater configuration, which is applaudable in its price range. However, the two additional seats are placed on the sides which make them a safety concern. The Bolero Neo starts at a price of Rs 9.29 lakh.