Stronger protections

Chrome for iOS is getting Enhanced Safe Browsing that will give users more proactive and tailored protections from phishing, malware and other web-based threats. On turning on Enhanced Safe Browsing on iPhone or iPad, Chrome will predict and warn users proactively if web pages are dangerous by sending information about them to Google Safe Browsing to be checked. Google also said that when a user types their credentials into a website, Chrome will warn them if their username and password have been compromised in a third-party data breach. It will then suggest users to change them everywhere.