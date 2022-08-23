1 / 5

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Price: Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom) The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is the latest in this line-up of cars. Maruti launched it earlier this month. This is the first time the popular vehicle has received a CNG variant. The Swift CNG comes with a 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, the new Swift S-CNG delivers a peak power of 57kW (77.49PS) @6000rpm and max Torque of 98.5Nm@4300rpm. The new Swift S-CNG aims to offer fuel efficiency of 30.90 Km/kg, making it India’s most powerful CNG hatchback and the most fuel-efficient CNG Premium hatchback.