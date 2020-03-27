Coronavirus: Here are all tech brands offering extended warranty due to the lockdown

Huawei and Honor
Huawei recently announced that it would be extending the warranty of its smartphones. The warranties of products expiring between March 21, 2020 and June 21, 2020 will be able to avail the extended warranty. The warranties of these products have been extended till June 30, 2020.
Realme
Taking similar steps, Realme has also extended its warranty period till May 31 and extended the replacement period to 30 days. The extension covers products the warranty of which expire between March 15 and April 30. This includes all products from smartphones and fitness bands to earphones, chargers and other accessories.