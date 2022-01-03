1 / 5

Aarogya Setu, iOS, Android

Developed by Ministry of Health, Aarogya Setu is designed to connect essential health services and the citizens of India. It not only informs users about the number of COVID-19 cases within their vicinity. It also has a short videos to educate users on various helpful topics like how make a face mask at home, how to sanitise things, how to make immunity boosters and so on. The app is available for both iOS and Android users.