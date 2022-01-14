Mylab CoviSelf COVID 19 Rapid Antigen Self Test Kit
Priced at Rs 250 on Amazon, Mylab CoviSelf can be used by adults of age 18 years and above. It uses MyLab Coviself app, available on Android and iOS, to show the results of the test. It uses nasal swab for the test. As per the company, the entire procedure takes 15 minutes of time. Do note that the testing kit has minimum 6 months’ expiry at the time of order dispatch.
PanBio COVID 19 Antigen Rapid Test Device
Panbio COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test is a single-use ICMR approved test. As per the company, it can detect if you are Covid-19 positive or not in just 15 minutes. A pack of 4 testing kits is priced at Rs 1,000 on Amazon. It is safe for pregnant women as well.