Mylab CoviSelf COVID 19 Rapid Antigen Self Test Kit

Priced at Rs 250 on Amazon, Mylab CoviSelf can be used by adults of age 18 years and above. It uses MyLab Coviself app, available on Android and iOS, to show the results of the test. It uses nasal swab for the test. As per the company, the entire procedure takes 15 minutes of time. Do note that the testing kit has minimum 6 months’ expiry at the time of order dispatch.