Sworkit
Sworkit offers workouts for weight loss, increased felixibility, muscle gain, increased endurance, weight maintenance and so on. These workouts can be customised on the basis of timing. Several options are available from 5 to 45 minutes, equipment or no equipment. They have specially curated sessions for kids as well as senior citizens.
Nike Training Club: Fitness
Nike Training Club is a free workout app that provides users with guidance from trainers, athletes and wellness experts. It offers classes for yoga, core and strength training, body weight workouts , HIITs, home workouts and more. The app also recommends healthy recipes to the users. his app is also available on both Android and iOS devices.