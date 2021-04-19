1 / 5

Newnik pulse oximeter at Rs 2026

Newnik fingertip pulse oximeter with audio is listed for a price of Rs 2,026 on Amazon. It gets a dual colour OLED display and is said to give instant readings of SpO2. It can be bought for under Rs 2,000 with 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Amazon Prime members and 3 percent back for everybody else.